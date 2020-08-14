Pallbearer – “Rite Of Passage”

This fall, the Arkansas doom greats Pallbearer are coming back with the new album Forgotten Days, the follow-up to 2017’s Heartless. The band recorded with SunnO)))’s Randall Dunn producing, and they honed in on sounds that would feel good to play live. We’ve already posted the album’s title track. Today, Pallbearer have shared another new one called “Rite Of Passage.”

Like “Forgotten Days” before it, “Rite Of Passage” is Pallbearer in their comfort zone, doing what they do best. Pallbearer’s version of doom metal can be intense, but it isn’t punishing. They write big riffs, but they pair those riffs with vast, warm melodies. At just under five minutes, “Rite Of Passage” is relatively compact for a Pallbearer song, but the band still sounds as huge as ever. Listen below.

In a press release, bassist and songwriter Joseph Rowland says:

“Rite of Passage” is both a reflection and a confessional. The toll that loss has taken on my life often finds ways to remind me that I may never feel whole, and the song’s purpose is to express and embody that emptiness. It felt totally appropriate to wrap it in reimagined trappings of our earliest doom-leaning material.

Forgotten Days is out 10/23 on Nuclear Blast.