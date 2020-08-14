Osees – “If I Had My Way”

In addition to juggling side projects like Damaged Bug and Bent Arcana, John Dwyer recently announced Protean Threat, the latest album from his endlessly prolific garage-rock institution Osees (fka Oh Sees, among other things). And today, following lead single “Dreary Nonsense” (which was anything but), they’re back with the groovy, swaggering “If I Had My Way.” In a statement, Dwyer says: “Looking at all the extraordinary death in the world now you have to wonder, have you lived your best life? It’s never too late to start.” Listen below.

Protean Threat is out 9/18 on Castle Face.