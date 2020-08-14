CNN Got They Might Be Giants To Make A Schoolhouse Rock-Style Electoral College Lesson

Are you struggling to understand the needlessly complicated American electoral system? Have no fear! CNN and They Might Be Giants have got you covered. Tomorrow, the network is airing Count On Controversy: Inside The Electoral College, a special report explaining the byzantine inner workings of the electoral college. And to assist, they got TMBG to write a song about it with a Schoolhouse Rock-style animated video.

“Going into it, we knew that the idea of the electoral college may not be the sexiest concept for TV. So we were trying to figure out how to jazz it up a little bit,” CNN’s John Berman told Seth Meyers in an interview last night. To which Meyers responded: “I say this as a huge They Might Be Giants fan: I don’t think anyone has ever come to the conclusion that ‘We need to sexy this up, let’s get They Might Be Giants.'”

Watch the full song and Berman’s appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers below.