Bruce Springsteen Calls Lana Del Rey “Simply One Of The Best Songwriters In The Country”

Bruce Springsteen called Lana Del Rey “simply one of the best songwriters in the country” on the most recent episode of his From His Home To Yours DJ series on SiriusXM. For the last few months of lockdown, Springsteen has been taking over his own E Street Radio station to play songs that he likes, and on his latest he played Del Rey’s 2012 track “American,” which calls out Springsteen himself: “Springsteen is the king, don’t you think/ I was like, hell yeah that guy can sing.”

“She’s, uh, name checking some guy from New Jersey in there. I’m not sure who,” Springsteen self-deprecatingly said per this transcript from NJ Arts. “She is from New York, and was raised in Lake Placid. Lake Placid, a fabulous little American town where I have spent many a lovely summer evening with my children and my family over the years. And Lana is simply one of the best songwriters in the country, as we speak. She just creates a world of her own and invites you in. So a big favorite of mine, the lovely Lana Del Rey.”

This is not the first time that Springsteen has sung the praises of Lana Del Rey. Just last month, he played “Video Games” on a different episode of From His Home To Yours and introduced it as such: “I am a Lana Del Rey fan … This is a singer and song that reminds me of the hot, humid, and sultry summer nights and the girls that went with them.” And back in 2017, Springsteen led Variety through his iTunes folder and said: “I love her, especially the extended version of her first record.”

So far, all of Springsteen’s Del Rey picks have come from that Born To Die era. Wonder what he thinks of Norman Fucking Rockwell?

Here’s some footage of Del Rey at a Springsteen concert a few years back:

