Bobby Shmurda Denied Parole

Bobby Shmurda has been denied parole, per a report from TMZ, who say that the rapper was interviewed by the parole board last week. TMZ says that he is now expected to held in prison until the end of his sentence in December 2021.

Shmurda, real name Ackquille Pollard, was arrested in 2014. In 2016, he accepted a plea deal to avoid trial on charges of conspiracy to commit murder and drug and weapons possession. He was sentenced to seven years in prison, with credit given for the two years he had already served. In 2017, he was given an additional four-year sentence for attempting to smuggle a shank into prison, which is running concurrently with his ongoing sentence.

Rumors of a possible hearing started swirling last month, but the hearing was delayed until recently.