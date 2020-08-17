Total Revenge – “The Lawn”

Earlier this month, Ryan Pollie introduced us to his new lo-fi project Total Revenge with “The Fair.” The debut Total Revenge album is out in a couple of weeks, and today Pollie is back with another track from it, “The Lawn,” filled with mewling guitars and a muddy atmosphere. It has the same kind of lovesick haze as the album’s first single, and in some ways even seems to serve as a narrative prequel: “Kickin’ at the fair/ You will see me there,” Pollie promises at one point. It’s another impressive bite-size bit of pop-punk and you can check it out below.

<a href="http://totalrevenge.bandcamp.com/album/total-revenge" target="_blank">Total Revenge by Total Revenge</a>

Total Revenge is out 9/4 via Forged Artifacts. Pre-order it here.