Jam Master Jay Murder Suspects Arrested

Two men have been arrested in connection with the 2002 murder of Run-DMC member Jam Master Jay. As The New York Times reports, federal prosecutors have indicted Ronald Washington and Karl Jordan Jr. on charges of murder while engaged in drug trafficking. Washington is already serving a prison sentence for robbery, while Jordan was taken into custody over the weekend.

Jam Master Jay, real name Jason Mizell, was shot and killed at a recording studio in Jamaica, Queens in 2002. Both Washington and Jordan were named as suspects in the murder over the years. In 2018, Netflix released a documentary, ReMastered: Who Killed Jam Master Jay exploring the unsolved murder.