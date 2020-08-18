Chuck Schumer & James Murphy Call For Federal Assistance To NYC Indie Venues

New York Senator Chuck Schumer is currently holding a conference outside Brooklyn’s Baby’s All Right in support of legislation to provide federal assistance for independent music venues. Beloved venues across the country have already shuttered thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, and according to a survey of the National Independent Venue Association, 90% of indie venues will be forced to close permanently without federal funding. Schumer will be joined by artists including James Murphy of LCD Soundsystem to push for the bipartisan Save Our Stages Act; watch the livestreamed event below.