Busta Rhymes Got Chris Rock To Announce His New Album

Back in 1991, the same year that Busta Rhymes’ old group Leaders Of The New School released their debut album, Chris Rock played the immortal role of the sadly mortal Pookie in New Jack City. 29 years later, Chris Rock is revered as an elder god of comedy, while Busta Rhymes will still show up and spit a gruff and mind-bendingly fast guest verse on anyone’s album. And today, Chris Rock has made a ridiculous YouTube video to announce Busta’s forthcoming album. Elder gods stick together.

In the big announcement video, Chris Rock yell-sings, over and over, about how we can’t fuck with the god Busta Rhymes. He really gets into it. And that’s all he does. Busta does not appear. You would be amazed at how old this gets over the course of a minute and a half.

We don’t yet know anything about Busta Rhymes’ forthcoming LP Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath Of God other than just the sound of Chris Rock yelling it. But we know from the title that it’s the sequel to Busta’s 1998 album ELE (Extinction Level Event): The Final World Front. That album had “Gimme Some More” and the Janet Jackson collab “What’s It Gonna Be?!” It also had Busta teaming up with Ozzy Osbourne on the Sabbath-sampling “This Means War!!” And it had a loose theme about the apocalypse. This seems like a pretty good time for another apocalypse-themed Busta album. This appears to be Busta’s first album since 2012’s Year Of The Dragon. Check out the announcement below.

Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath Of God is apparently coming soon.