IAN SWEET – “Dumb Driver”

A few months ago, Jilian Medford’s IAN SWEET project released a new single, “Sword,” and today she’s back with another new track, “Dumb Driver,” along with the news that she’s signed to Polyvinyl, who will put out the follow-up to 2018’s Crush Crusher.

While “Sword” sounded like a synthy outlier in the IAN SWEET discography, “Dumb Driver” is back in that sweet spot of echoey, anxious rock. Lyrically, it explores a common theme in a lot of Medford’s songs, namely engaging in patterns you want to end. “I want to stop loving you,” goes the chorus on this one, as she engages in her favorite pastime of fantasizing about basketball. “I’ve been dreaming of basketball hoops,” she sings. “And sitting on couches with you tricks me into feeling like you’re still around only when I sleep/ Can we still be hanging out?”

“‘Dumb Driver’ is an examination and grieving of, both during and after, a broken relationship,” Medford said in a statement. “It describes the toxic cycle of being so overtaken by your love for someone that you put yourself in harm’s way for it – like a car crash you can’t look away from. On ‘Dumb Driver’ I am pleading with myself to stop the car, pull over, and get out of the situation before the damage is irreversible.”

Listen below.

“Dumb Driver” is out now via Polyvinyl.