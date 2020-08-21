Mariah Carey – “Save The Day”

Earlier this week, Mariah Carey announced The Rarities, a collection of B-sides, unreleased tracks, and live recordings from the pop star’s 30-year-long career since the release of her debut album Mariah Carey in 1990. It’s due out at the beginning of October. The first we’re hearing from it is a newly-recorded song called “Save The Day.” The track samples Ms. Lauryn Hill from the Fugees’ version of “Killing Me Softly With His Song.”

Last month, Carey announced the publication of a memoir called The Meaning Of Mariah Carey, which is out at the end of September, the same week as the rarities album. “It took me a lifetime to have the courage and the clarity to write my memoir,” Carey wrote in a statement when she announced it. “I want to tell the story of the moments — the ups and downs, the triumphs and traumas, the debacles and dreams, that contributed to the person I am today.”

Listen to “Save The Day” below.

The Rarities is out 10/2 via Sony.