The Killers Discuss Investigation Of Road Crew, Tease Reunion With Dave Keuning

Last month, the Killers announced that they would launch an investigation into allegations of sexual assault against their road crew. A female sound engineer had posted a story about the band’s crew assaulting a woman backstage at a 2009 show in Milwaukee, and a representative for the Killers said that the band would take those claims seriously. About a week later, the Killers’ law firm said that their investigation had found “no corroboration” on the allegations of sexual abuse but that the band would use “an off-site independent HR contact for all tours going forward,” so that it would be easier for employees to report abuse anonymously. Today, the actual members of the Killers addressed the story publicly for the first time.

This week, the Killers will release their new album Imploding The Mirage, and that’s why the band is the focus of a new USA Today feature. In the story, drummer Ronnie Vannucci says that the allegations were “a complete surprise,” and he said a few words on the band’s plans to address situations like this going forward:

It still made you think about “Well, what if this were to happen? Is there something to make people feel they’ve got someone to tell or someplace to go if there was some weirdness in the workplace?” There is no such animal. Yes, there’s the cops and there’s management, and that should be enough. But I like the idea of setting up an independent HR-type situation. It’s important for people to feel safe and heard and valued, so if that’s what it has to come to, that’s what we’ll do.

In the story, Vannucci also mentions that the band will soon reunite with guitarist Dave Keuning, who left the Killers in 2017 for a solo career. (Imploding The Mirage is the Killers’ first album without Keuning.) Vannucci says that Keuning will rejoin the Killers in the studio this month:

The tides might be changing a little bit for the better. The four horsemen ride again. We’ll see what happens. As we get older, priorities change and people need to do life things that don’t include playing in a rock band. I totally get that. I think we’ll look back and say that was a much-needed respite for everybody.

