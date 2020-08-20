Thin Lizzy Announce Rock Legends Box Set With 74 Unreleased Tracks

It goes without saying that Thin Lizzy are a massively beloved and influential band. And now, for the 50th anniversary of the band’s formation, Universal is embarking on a big reissue campaign to underline the group’s legacy, the first installment of which is a giant box set. The career-spanning compilation features six discs of rarities, demos, radio sessions, and live recordings. Altogether, there’s 74 previously unreleased tracks.

In addition to all the music, there are also a couple DVDs featuring the BBC documentary Bad Reputation and the band’s performance on Rod Stewart’s 1976 TV special A Night On The Town. The set also includes a bunch of book material, spanning everything from reproductions of old tour programs to Phil Lynott’s poetry.

Along with the announcement, the band shared a demo of “Jailbreak.” Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

CD ONE The Singles:

01 “Whiskey In The Jar” – 7″ Edit

02 “Randolph’s Tango” – Radio Edit*

03 “The Rocker” – 7″ Edit

04 “Little Darling” – 7″ Single

05 “Philomena” – 7″ Single

06 “Rosalie” – 7″ Mix*

07 “Wild One” – 7″ Single

08 “The Boys Are Back In Town” – 7” Edit*

09 “Jailbreak” – 7” Edit*

10 “Don’t Believe A Word” – 7″ Single

11 “Dancing In The Moonlight” – 7″ Single

12 “Rosalie / Cowgirl’s Song” – 7″ Single

13 “Waiting For An Alibi” – Extra Verse

14 “Do Anything You Want To” – 7″ Single

15 “Sarah” – 7″ Single

16 “Chinatown” – 7” DJ/Radio Edit*

17 “Killer On The Loose” – 7″ Single

18 “Trouble Boys” – 7″ Single

19 “Hollywood (Down On Your Luck)” – 7” Edit*

20 “Cold Sweat” – 7″ Single

21 “Thunder And Lightning” – 7” Edit*

22 “The Sun Goes Down” – 7” Remix*

CD TWO Decca Rarities:

01 “The Farmer” – Debut 7″ single

02 “I Need You” – Debut 7″ single B-side*

03 “Whiskey In The Jar” – Extended Version Rough Mix*

04 “Black Boys On The Corner” – Rough Mix*

05 “Little Girl In Bloom” – US Single Promo Edit*

06 “Gonna Creep Up On You” – Acetate*

07 “Baby’s Been Messin'” – Acetate*

08 “1969 Rock + Intro” – RTE Radio Eireann Session 16 January 1973*

09 “Buffalo Gal + Intro” – RTE Radio Eireann Session 16 January 1973*

10 “Suicide + Intro” – RTE Radio Eireann Session 16 January 1973*

11 “Broken Dreams + Intro” – RTE Radio Eireann Session 16 January 1973*

12 “Eddie’s Blues/Blue Shadows + Intro” – RTE Radio Eireann Session 16 January 1973*

13 “Dublin + Intro” – RTE Radio Eireann Session 16 January 1973*

14 “Ghetto Woman” – RTE Radio Eireann Session 04 January 1974*

15 “Things Ain’t Working Out Down At The Farm” – RTE Radio Eireann Session 04 January 1974*

16 “Going Down” – RTE Radio Eireann Session 04 January 1974*

17 “Slow Blues” – RTE Radio Eireann Session 04 January 1974*

CD THREE Mercury Rarities:

01 “Rock And Roll With You” – Instrumental Demo*

02 “Banshee” – Demo*

03 “Dear Heart” – Demo*

04 “Nightlife” – Demo*

05 “Philomena” – Demo*

06 “Cadillac” – Instrumental Demo*

07 “For Those Who Love To Live” – Demo*

08 “Freedom Song” – Demo*

09 “Suicide” – Demo*

10 “Silver Dollar” – Demo*

11 “Jesse’s Song” – Instrumental Demo

12 “Kings Vengeance” – Demo*

13 “Jailbreak” – Demo*

14 “Cowboy Song” – Demo*

CD FOUR Mercury Rarities:

01 “The Boys Are Back In Town” – Demo*

02 “Angel From The Coast” – Demo*

03 “Running Back” – Demo*

04 “Romeo And The Lonely Girl” – Demo*

05 “Warriors” – Demo*

06 “Emerald” – Demo*

07 “Fool’s Gold” – Demo*

08 “Weasel Rhapsody” – Demo*

09 “Borderline” – Demo*

10 “Johnny” – Demo*

11 “Sweet Marie” – Demo*

12 “Requiem For A Puffer (AKA Rocky)” – Alternate Vocal, “Rocky He’s A Roller”*

13 “Killer Without A Cause” – Demo*

14 “Are You Ready” – Demo*

15 “Blackmail” – Demo*

16 “Hate” – Demo*

CD FIVE Mercury Rarities:

01 “S & M” – Demo*

02 “Waiting For An Alibi” – Demo*

03 “Got To Give It Up” – Demo*

04 “Get Out Of Here” – Demo*

05 “Roisin Dubh (Black Rose) A Rock Legend” – Demo*

06 “Part One: Shenandoah”*

07 “Part Two: Will You Go Lassie Go”*

08 “Part Three: Danny Boy”*

09 “Part Four: The Mason’s Apron”*

10 “We Will Be Strong” – Demo*

11 “Sweetheart” – Demo*

12 “Sugar Blues” – Demo*

13 “Having A Good Time” – Demo*

14 “It’s Going Wrong” – Demo*

15 “I’m Gonna Leave This Town” – Demo*

16 “Kill” – Demo*

17 “In The Delta” – Demo*

18 “Don’t Let Him Slip Away” – Demo*

19 “The Sun Goes Down” – Demo*

CD SIX Chinatown Tour 1980:

01 “Are You Ready?” – Hammersmith Day 2 (29/05/1980) *

02 “Hey You” – Hammersmith Day 2 (29/05/1980)*

03 “Waiting For An Alibi” – Hammersmith Day 2 (29/05/1980) *

04 “Jailbreak” – Hammersmith Day 2 (29/05/1980)*

05 “Do Anything You Want To Do” – Hammersmith Day 2 (29/05/1980)*

06 “Don’t Believe A Word” – Tralee (12/04/1980) *

07 “Dear Miss Lonely Hearts” – Hammersmith Day 2 (29/05/1980)*

08 “Got To Give It Up” – Hammersmith Day 3 (30/05/1980)*

09 “Still In Love With You” – Hammersmith Day 3 (30/05/1980)*

10 “Chinatown” – Hammersmith Day 3 (30/05/1980)*

11 “The Boys Are Back In Town” – Hammersmith Day 3 (30/05/1980)*

12 “Suicide” -Hammersmith Day 3 (30/05/1980)*

13 “Sha La La” – Hammersmith Day 2 (29/05/1980)*

14 “Rosalie” – Hammersmith Day 2 (29/05/1980)*

15 “Whiskey In The Jar” – Hammersmith Day 3 (30/05/1980)*

* = previously unreleased

The Rock Legends box set is out 10/23 via UMC.