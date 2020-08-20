Thin Lizzy Announce Rock Legends Box Set With 74 Unreleased Tracks

It goes without saying that Thin Lizzy are a massively beloved and influential band. And now, for the 50th anniversary of the band’s formation, Universal is embarking on a big reissue campaign to underline the group’s legacy, the first installment of which is a giant box set. The career-spanning compilation features six discs of rarities, demos, radio sessions, and live recordings. Altogether, there’s 74 previously unreleased tracks.
In addition to all the music, there are also a couple DVDs featuring the BBC documentary Bad Reputation and the band’s performance on Rod Stewart’s 1976 TV special A Night On The Town. The set also includes a bunch of book material, spanning everything from reproductions of old tour programs to Phil Lynott’s poetry.
Along with the announcement, the band shared a demo of “Jailbreak.” Check it out below.
TRACKLIST:
CD ONE The Singles:
01 “Whiskey In The Jar” – 7″ Edit
02 “Randolph’s Tango” – Radio Edit*
03 “The Rocker” – 7″ Edit
04 “Little Darling” – 7″ Single
05 “Philomena” – 7″ Single
06 “Rosalie” – 7″ Mix*
07 “Wild One” – 7″ Single
08 “The Boys Are Back In Town” – 7” Edit*
09 “Jailbreak” – 7” Edit*
10 “Don’t Believe A Word” – 7″ Single
11 “Dancing In The Moonlight” – 7″ Single
12 “Rosalie / Cowgirl’s Song” – 7″ Single
13 “Waiting For An Alibi” – Extra Verse
14 “Do Anything You Want To” – 7″ Single
15 “Sarah” – 7″ Single
16 “Chinatown” – 7” DJ/Radio Edit*
17 “Killer On The Loose” – 7″ Single
18 “Trouble Boys” – 7″ Single
19 “Hollywood (Down On Your Luck)” – 7” Edit*
20 “Cold Sweat” – 7″ Single
21 “Thunder And Lightning” – 7” Edit*
22 “The Sun Goes Down” – 7” Remix*
CD TWO Decca Rarities:
01 “The Farmer” – Debut 7″ single
02 “I Need You” – Debut 7″ single B-side*
03 “Whiskey In The Jar” – Extended Version Rough Mix*
04 “Black Boys On The Corner” – Rough Mix*
05 “Little Girl In Bloom” – US Single Promo Edit*
06 “Gonna Creep Up On You” – Acetate*
07 “Baby’s Been Messin'” – Acetate*
08 “1969 Rock + Intro” – RTE Radio Eireann Session 16 January 1973*
09 “Buffalo Gal + Intro” – RTE Radio Eireann Session 16 January 1973*
10 “Suicide + Intro” – RTE Radio Eireann Session 16 January 1973*
11 “Broken Dreams + Intro” – RTE Radio Eireann Session 16 January 1973*
12 “Eddie’s Blues/Blue Shadows + Intro” – RTE Radio Eireann Session 16 January 1973*
13 “Dublin + Intro” – RTE Radio Eireann Session 16 January 1973*
14 “Ghetto Woman” – RTE Radio Eireann Session 04 January 1974*
15 “Things Ain’t Working Out Down At The Farm” – RTE Radio Eireann Session 04 January 1974*
16 “Going Down” – RTE Radio Eireann Session 04 January 1974*
17 “Slow Blues” – RTE Radio Eireann Session 04 January 1974*
CD THREE Mercury Rarities:
01 “Rock And Roll With You” – Instrumental Demo*
02 “Banshee” – Demo*
03 “Dear Heart” – Demo*
04 “Nightlife” – Demo*
05 “Philomena” – Demo*
06 “Cadillac” – Instrumental Demo*
07 “For Those Who Love To Live” – Demo*
08 “Freedom Song” – Demo*
09 “Suicide” – Demo*
10 “Silver Dollar” – Demo*
11 “Jesse’s Song” – Instrumental Demo
12 “Kings Vengeance” – Demo*
13 “Jailbreak” – Demo*
14 “Cowboy Song” – Demo*
CD FOUR Mercury Rarities:
01 “The Boys Are Back In Town” – Demo*
02 “Angel From The Coast” – Demo*
03 “Running Back” – Demo*
04 “Romeo And The Lonely Girl” – Demo*
05 “Warriors” – Demo*
06 “Emerald” – Demo*
07 “Fool’s Gold” – Demo*
08 “Weasel Rhapsody” – Demo*
09 “Borderline” – Demo*
10 “Johnny” – Demo*
11 “Sweet Marie” – Demo*
12 “Requiem For A Puffer (AKA Rocky)” – Alternate Vocal, “Rocky He’s A Roller”*
13 “Killer Without A Cause” – Demo*
14 “Are You Ready” – Demo*
15 “Blackmail” – Demo*
16 “Hate” – Demo*
CD FIVE Mercury Rarities:
01 “S & M” – Demo*
02 “Waiting For An Alibi” – Demo*
03 “Got To Give It Up” – Demo*
04 “Get Out Of Here” – Demo*
05 “Roisin Dubh (Black Rose) A Rock Legend” – Demo*
06 “Part One: Shenandoah”*
07 “Part Two: Will You Go Lassie Go”*
08 “Part Three: Danny Boy”*
09 “Part Four: The Mason’s Apron”*
10 “We Will Be Strong” – Demo*
11 “Sweetheart” – Demo*
12 “Sugar Blues” – Demo*
13 “Having A Good Time” – Demo*
14 “It’s Going Wrong” – Demo*
15 “I’m Gonna Leave This Town” – Demo*
16 “Kill” – Demo*
17 “In The Delta” – Demo*
18 “Don’t Let Him Slip Away” – Demo*
19 “The Sun Goes Down” – Demo*
CD SIX Chinatown Tour 1980:
01 “Are You Ready?” – Hammersmith Day 2 (29/05/1980) *
02 “Hey You” – Hammersmith Day 2 (29/05/1980)*
03 “Waiting For An Alibi” – Hammersmith Day 2 (29/05/1980) *
04 “Jailbreak” – Hammersmith Day 2 (29/05/1980)*
05 “Do Anything You Want To Do” – Hammersmith Day 2 (29/05/1980)*
06 “Don’t Believe A Word” – Tralee (12/04/1980) *
07 “Dear Miss Lonely Hearts” – Hammersmith Day 2 (29/05/1980)*
08 “Got To Give It Up” – Hammersmith Day 3 (30/05/1980)*
09 “Still In Love With You” – Hammersmith Day 3 (30/05/1980)*
10 “Chinatown” – Hammersmith Day 3 (30/05/1980)*
11 “The Boys Are Back In Town” – Hammersmith Day 3 (30/05/1980)*
12 “Suicide” -Hammersmith Day 3 (30/05/1980)*
13 “Sha La La” – Hammersmith Day 2 (29/05/1980)*
14 “Rosalie” – Hammersmith Day 2 (29/05/1980)*
15 “Whiskey In The Jar” – Hammersmith Day 3 (30/05/1980)*
* = previously unreleased
The Rock Legends box set is out 10/23 via UMC.