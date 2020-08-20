Triathalon – “Garden 2″ & “Alone”

Brooklyn-via-Savannah indie-rock trio Triathalon have announced a new EP called Sleep Cycle. It’s the inaugural release of Dead Oceans’ new Friends Of series, which will also feature releases from Devendra Banhart and Noah Georgeson, Julie Byrne and Trayer Tryon, Annie Truscott and Jay Som, and more. And along with the announcement, Triathalon have shared two new songs, “Garden 2″ and “Alone.” Both are supremely chill, slightly jazzy bedroom-pop reveries, and you can listen to both below.

The Sleep Cycle EP is out 8/28 on Friends Of/Dead Oceans. Pre-order it here.