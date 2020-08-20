SZA Calls Out “Hostile” TDE For Holding Up Her New Music

It’s been over three years since SZA’s debut album Ctrl. And now, after a fake album announcement and tracklist went viral on Twitter this weekend, SZA is blaming her label, TDE, for holding up the release of new music. “At this point y’all gotta ask Punch. I’ve done all I can do,” she wrote in a since-deleted tweet, referring to Top Dawg Entertainment head Terrence “Punch” Henderson.

Complex reports that one fan shared a screenshot of a comment asking Punch to release music that was cut from Ctrl, to which Punch simply replied, “Soon.” In response, SZA wrote, “This is all he says to me as well. Welcome to my fucking life.” In another tweet, she added that her relationship with TDE and Punch has “BEEN hostile.”

Punch hasn’t responded to SZA directly. But he retweeted several tweets about the situation, and when fans started angrily @ing him to get him to release the music, he replied to some of them. “I am a person and you guys are hurting my feelings,” he wrote in one tweet. “I’m gonna remember you n***as once the meet and greets pop off again,” he said in another.

SZA’s issues with TDE and Punch aren’t new. Ctrl was delayed for years — so long that she actually threatened to quit. “I actually quit . @iamstillpunch can release my album if he ever feels like it . Y’all be blessed,” she wrote in a deleted tweet from late 2016.

BEEN hostile . — SZA (@sza) August 20, 2020

This is all he says to me as well . Welcome to my fucking life . — SZA (@sza) August 20, 2020

Brb yelling at the wall — SZA (@sza) August 20, 2020

Aye you watch your mouth — Punch TDE (@iamstillpunch) August 20, 2020

What you goin do with that? Besides make me mad. — Punch TDE (@iamstillpunch) August 20, 2020

So y’all niggas telling @JoeBudden on me now?? Smh — Punch TDE (@iamstillpunch) August 20, 2020

I am a person and you guys are hurting my feelings. — Punch TDE (@iamstillpunch) August 20, 2020

I’m gonna remember you niggas once the meet and greets pop off again. — Punch TDE (@iamstillpunch) August 20, 2020

Wow. That was a great read except you’re 100% wrong. — Punch TDE (@iamstillpunch) August 20, 2020

What you mean ugly? — Punch TDE (@iamstillpunch) August 20, 2020