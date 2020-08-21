Deftones – “Ohms”

For the last week, Deftones have been slowly teasing out the release of a new album called Ohms. On Thursday morning, all the pertinent details were leaked out in one go: The album will be out next month (9/25) and it’s their first to be produced by Terry Date since their eponymous 2003 LP — he also worked with them on Around The Fur and White Pony, which turned 20 just a few months ago. Its lead single is also the title track and it’s also the album’s closing track. You can listen to it below.

Ohms is out 9/25 on Reprise.