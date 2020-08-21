CHAI & Hinds – “United Girls Rock’n’roll Club”

The eccentric Tokyo DIY-pop group CHAI and the poppy Madrid garage-rock group Hinds have joined forces for a new collaborative single. “‘UNITED GIRLS ROCK’N’ROLL CLUB’ is a song that screams GIRL POWER!” CHAI and Hinds say in a press release. “You might be from different countries, different languages, but at the end of the day, the music speaks for itself. You can hear it, you can feel it! It’s that type of song! Take a listen!” The track melds both bands’ melodic sensibilities into an appealingly earnest upbeat pop-rocker, and you can hear it for yourself below.

CREDIT: Rodrigo Autric