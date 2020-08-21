Amber Mark – “Thong Song” (Sisqo Cover)

For the past few months, dance-adjacent R&B singer and Artist To Watch Amber Mark has been sharing new self-recorded covers and originals as part of her COVERED-19 quarantine series. These have included “Waiting (Demo),” “1984,” and a cover of Nirvana’s “Heart-Shaped Box.” And now, for the series’ final installment, she’s chosen an unexpected cover: Sisqo’s 1999 hit “Thong Song.”

“Yes, lol I covered Thong Song😋 I HAD TO DO IT!” Mark says. “I used to love this back in the day. So I figured how cool would it be to make a smooth house version of it. It originally started out as a little joke to myself and then I loved it too much not to put it out. The video was shot on an iPhone with my sister 📹@chloerosebdo so please excuse the DIY-NESS! I hope you enjoy this little end of summer bop. I just had fun with it and I hope you do too!”

“For me making music in the covid-19 quarantine has probably been the only positive to come out of a tragedy like this,” Mark adds. “All the pressure I normally feel when working on music is lifted. And I just have this F***k it mentality. People get to really see you in your most bare state and vice versa. That’s the beauty in the music I’m making right now.” Listen to her rendition of “Thong Song” below.