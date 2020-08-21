Thank You, I’m Sorry are a Chicago/Minneapolis trio specializing in jangly, dreamy, propulsive indie-pop. Or at least that’s their sound on I’m Glad We’re Friends, their new album out today. The Malta House, the debut album Thank You, I’m Sorry dropped back in February, was a misty acoustic spin on that same twee sound. Today’s release features many of the same songs from that first release, punched up and fuzzed out versions of titles like “Manic Pixie Dream Hurl” and “How Many Slugs Can We Throw Against The Wall Until We Question Our Own Mortality.”

The sonic common thread between the two albums is Colleen Dow’s vocals, which pull off that eternally cool indie-pop trick of sounding detached and deeply invested all at once. She applies this skill to some timeless coming-of-age reflections, mostly on awkward and impassioned young love. This passage from “Ten Dollar Latte,” for instance, sent me hurtling back toward some uncomfortable moments from my younger years: “My brain has a way of obsessing/ And my thoughts have a way of circling/ And right now everything is revolving around you/ And I count every minute between our texts/ I don’t want you to think that I’m too obsessed/ I just fall so hard and it kills me every time.” Elsewhere on the album, Dow succinctly sums up the vibe: “Anything beats being 20/ I just feel so alone, everything is so scary.”

Stream I’m Glad We’re Friends below, and stick around for The Malta House if you like.

<a href="http://thankyouimsorry.bandcamp.com/album/im-glad-were-friends" target="_blank">I'm Glad We're Friends by thank you, im sorry</a>

<a href="http://thankyouimsorry.bandcamp.com/album/the-malta-house" target="_blank">The Malta House by Thank You, I'm Sorry</a>

I’m Glad We’re Friends is out now on Count Your Lucky Stars. Buy it here.