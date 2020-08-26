99 Metal Stars Sing “99 Bottles Of Beer” For Dog Charity

Ninety-nine metal stars singing “99 bottles of beer on the wall,” 99 metal stars sing…. In a project that has apparently taken over 7 years, a 23-minute compilation of 99 different artists performing “99 Bottles Of Beer” has been released as a way to raise money for Old Dog Haven, a charity that helps older dogs find foster homes.

The track was put together by Derek Engemann and John Jarvis, both of the band Scour, and features contributions from members of Slayer, Mastodon, Type O Negative, Incantation, Arch Enemy, Dillinger Escape Plan, Napalm Death, and many, many more.

“This has been an epically fun project involving the entire Metal scene, and even a few Ska bands! This project originally began back in 2013, but was brought back to life once we discovered Old Dog Haven,” Engemann said in a statement over on the track’s Bandcamp page. “The “99 Bottles” has truly shown the good side of humanity during these wild times that we currently are in. I was amazed at all of the people who were eager to sign up for a verse.”

Go ahead, check it out below.

Here’s a list of all the contributors: