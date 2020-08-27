Doves – “Cathedrals Of The Mind”

Reunited post-Britpop trio Doves are about to return with The Universal Want, their first album in 11 years. We’ve already heard two singles from it, “Carousels” and “Prisoners.” And today, they’re adding a third to that list: “Cathedrals Of The Mind,” which the band says was inspired in part by Talk Talk and David Bowie.

“The song stems from a single hook, which developed to evoke this expansive internal monologue, this never-ending chasm of thought,” explains Jez Williams. “Subconsciously, through words thrown against it and made to fit, it came to be about someone always being on your mind. The listener can form their own ideas. For me, it was about the loss of Bowie.”

“It’s a prayer to sonics,” adds Jimi Goodwin. “We still love production and sonic detail. The album more than meets our expectations and, for once, we were unanimous in the track listing. We’re ready to let the whole world in and then gently close the doors. We’ll leave the listener to work out what we meant by it all.”

Listen to “Cathedrals Of The Mind” below.

The Universal Want is out 9/11 via IMPERIAL/EMI. Pre-order it here.