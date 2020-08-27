Greg Dulli & Mark Lanegan – “Girl From The North Country” (Bob Dylan Cover)

Over the years, both Afghan Whigs maestro Greg Dulli and Screaming Trees/Queens Of The Stone Age growler Mark Lanegan have proven extremely adept at performing other people’s songs. For Record Store Day this weekend, the old Twilight Singers pals have teamed up on a soulful and ghostly piano-led rendition of the early Bob Dylan heater “Girl From The North Country,” from his star-making 1963 sophomore set The Freewheelin’ Bob Dylan.

As Brooklyn Vegan points out, the Dylan cover is the B-side from a 7″ fronted by “A Ghost” from Dulli’s recent solo album Random Desire. It’s a limited edition release on blue vinyl. Hear Dulli and Lanegan’s “Girl From The North Country” below.

The “A Ghost” b/w “Girl From The North Country” single is out 8/29 on Royal Cream/BMG. Check the Record Store Day site to find out which shops will have it.