R. Kelly Attacked By Fellow Inmate

R. Kelly has been held without bond at Chicago’s Metropolitan Correctional Center since last July, when he was arrested on federal sex trafficking and child pornography charges. A few months ago, a judge denied Kelly’s motion to be granted a temporary release due to the COVID-19 pandemic. And now, TMZ reports that Kelly has been attacked in prison by a fellow inmate.

Federal law enforcement sources with direct knowledge say that Kelly was sitting on his bed when another inmate walked into his cell and “started punching the crap out of Kelly.” The other inmate was apparently angry because the jail had been placed on lockdown several times thanks to R. Kelly protesters outside the facility.

The fight was broken up quickly and Kelly did not suffer any serious injuries. A spokesperson for the Federal Bureau Of Prisons declined to comment for privacy and safety reasons. Kelly’s attorney also declined to discuss the incident and said that Kelly has been a model inmate.