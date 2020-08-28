Eric Church – “Crazyland”

In a 2014 piece for this website, I wrote that the big country king Eric Church was out greatest working rock star. I was trolling, but I was also serious. Eric Church whomps ass. He’s a rare thing: A towering figure in his genre who also pushes on the edges of that genre, challenging received wisdom while also making vast, crowd-pleasing, arena-ready singalongs. Earlier this summer, Church explicitly challenged his Nashville peers on the righteous, flamethrowing single “Stick That In Your Country Song.” Today, he’s got another country song for us.

“Crazyland,” Church’s new joint, is the latest single from his as-yet-untitled new album, the follow-up to 2018’s Desperate Man. “Crazyland” isn’t a gauntlet-throw like “Stick That In Your Country Song.” Instead, it’s a classically heartbroken ballad, with Church envisioning a whole Wonderland full of personified regrets.

Church co-wrote “Crazyland” with Nashville professionals Michael Heaney and Luke Laird, and he tells Taste Of Country that the idea came to him in a dream. It’s a pretty track with a great big chorus, and you can hear it below.

Church also recently released another single, a bluesy family-pride rocker called “Bad Mother Trucker.” Here’s that one:

Church’s new album hasn’t been announced yet, but I’m looking forward to it.