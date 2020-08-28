ME REX’s Triceratops EP Has The Anxiously Wordy British Guitar Anthems You Didn’t Know You Needed

Myles McCabe is a guitarist for the punchy, poppy London emo band Fresh. His solo project ME REX is a bit darker and wordier but shares Fresh’s penchant for surging gargantuan hooks. The resulting indie guitar tracks split the difference between the anxious euphoria of Los Campesinos! and the hearty catharsis of Frightened Rabbit — or at least that’s how it plays out on Triceratops, ME REX’s new four-song EP out today on the esteemed Oxford label Big Scary Monsters. Dig into it below.

<a href="http://bsmrocks.bandcamp.com/album/triceratops" target="_blank">Triceratops by ME REX</a>

Triceratops is out now on Big Scary Monsters. Buy it here.