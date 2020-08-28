The Olympia band Gag make fast, grimy, gloriously ugly hardcore punk; if you listen to their music with your headphones on and your eyes closed, you can practically smell the mildewy basement-space venues where nobody ever cleans up the spilled beer. It’s been four years since Gag released America’s Greatest Hits, their last album, though the members of the band have kept themselves plenty busy with side projects like Lower Species and Combat Knife. Today, Gag come ripping back with the new LP Still Laughing.

Gag don’t sound like an early-’80s hardcore band. Their lurch is too midtempo, and their sonics draw too much on the past 20 years of DIY punk. But their snotty intensity feels extremely early-’80s Orange County, and only a select few of today’s hardcore bands keep that going. I have no idea what the members of Gag are like as people, but they sound like the kind of band who gets into fights with the crowd at one out of every three shows. That rules. It’s fun to have bands like that around.

Still Laughing, Gag’s new album, is urgent and janky and supremely entertaining. Gag bring a physical immediacy to everything they do — even to the inexplicable primitive-electro tracks that open and close the album. We’ve already posted the title track, but the whole LP is out now, and you can stream it below.

<a href="http://ironlungpv.bandcamp.com/album/still-laughing-lp-lungs-164" target="_blank">Still Laughing LP (LUNGS-164) by GAG</a>

Still Laughing is out now on Iron Lung Records.