Björk’s Reykjavík Concert Series Postponed Until 2021

The Björk Orkestral concert series, in which Iceland’s favorite daughter will play four livestreamed unplugged performances in front of an honest-to-god live audience at Reykjavík’s Harpa Hall, has been postponed until next year. Originally scheduled to begin on 8/9, the shows were already postponed once, to late August and early September, due to increased coronavirus restrictions. Now, they’re not going to happen until January and February 2021. Per a statement from Iceland Airwaves, who are presenting the series:

The concert series Björk Orkestral – Live from Reykjavík in Harpa which had recently been rescheduled, has been postponed to 2021.

The new dates are January 17th, 24th, 31st and February 7th. This is because we can’t trust that the newly imposed restrictions will be be lifted in time for the shows and we always want to prioritize the health and safety of our guests and staff.

The new dates are as follows:

Sunday January 17th 17:00 GMT – With 15 piece chamber ensemble from Iceland Symphony Orchestra, conductor – Bjarni Frímann Bjarnason – FORMERLY AUGUST 29TH

Sunday January 24th at 17:00 GMT – with Hamrahlíð choir, conductor – Þorgerður Ingólfsdóttir – FORMERLY SEPTEMBER 19TH

Sunday January 31st at 17:00 GMT – With brass from the Iceland Symphony Orchestra and flute septet Viibra, Katie Buckley – harp, Jónas Sen – pianó – FORMERLY SEPTEMBER 13TH

Sunday February 7th at 17:00 GMT – Strings from Iceland Symphony Orchestra, Katie Buckley – harp, conductor – Bjarni Frímann Bjarnason – FORMERLY SEPTEMBER 28TH

All tickets are still valid for the new dates and there is no need to get new tickets so no action on your part is required. We would be grateful if you could hold to your ticket and thereby support the live industry and local artists in Iceland which are going through a difficult time these days.

If however the new date is not convenient buyers have 14 days from to today, or to September 3rd 2020 to claim a full refund. To get a refund buyers need to contact the ticket seller at: [email protected]

We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this might cause and are confident we can come together in January and February 2021. We thank you all for your patience and understanding.