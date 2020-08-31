Kamala Harris Makes Surprise Appearance In Brandy Vs. Monica Verzuz Battle

Back in the peak era of initial quarantine, Timbaland and Swizz Beatz did a DJ battle on Instagram Live that kicked off the Verzuz series. It became a whole thing — so much so that in April, we published a column imagining the best Verzuz battles we’d like to see. What happened tonight on Verzuz, however, had certainly not been on our radar.
In tonight’s battle between Brandy and Monica, a surprise guest appeared: Kamala Harris. (Her running mate Joe Biden also appeared, in the chat, with a clapping emoji.) Brandy and Monica’s Verzuz had proceeds going to Michelle Obama’s non-profit When We All Vote, which Harris thanked them for supporting. “It’s so important, our voice is our vote, right?” Harris said, before adding: “I’m just such a huge fan of both of you … I’ll be dancing and singing all night with you all.”
Apparently it was a big night for Verzuz, with the stream getting their biggest numbers ever. Below, you can watch video of Harris’ appearance.