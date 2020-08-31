Kamala Harris Makes Surprise Appearance In Brandy Vs. Monica Verzuz Battle

Back in the peak era of initial quarantine, Timbaland and Swizz Beatz did a DJ battle on Instagram Live that kicked off the Verzuz series. It became a whole thing — so much so that in April, we published a column imagining the best Verzuz battles we’d like to see. What happened tonight on Verzuz, however, had certainly not been on our radar.

In tonight’s battle between Brandy and Monica, a surprise guest appeared: Kamala Harris. (Her running mate Joe Biden also appeared, in the chat, with a clapping emoji.) Brandy and Monica’s Verzuz had proceeds going to Michelle Obama’s non-profit When We All Vote, which Harris thanked them for supporting. “It’s so important, our voice is our vote, right?” Harris said, before adding: “I’m just such a huge fan of both of you … I’ll be dancing and singing all night with you all.”

Apparently it was a big night for Verzuz, with the stream getting their biggest numbers ever. Below, you can watch video of Harris’ appearance.

Not Kamala (and Biden in the chat) showing up for Verzuz between Monica and Brandy 😫 pic.twitter.com/KJ8DRb1wRS — bishop 🐣 (@imightbestoopid) September 1, 2020