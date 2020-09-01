Aquiles Navarro & Tcheser Holmes – “Pueblo”

You may have heard trumpeter Aquiles Navarro and drummer Tcheser Holmes dredging up all kinds of chaos on the recent Irreversible Entanglements album Who Sent You? Today the jazz duo has announced a quite different sort of release.

Heritage Of The Invisible II will lean into the musicians’ Latin and Afro-Caribbean heritage, a vibrant and exploratory sound demonstrated on lead single “Pueblo,” billed as the new album’s de facto anthem. In a statement, Navarro explains, “It’s a celebration of life, the coming together of the people, el pueblo, a celebration of who we are, where we come from, it’s our pueblo, our people, a feeling of openness, hope, and a future of unity from el pueblo, the people.”

Below, check out the “Pueblo” video, directed by Good Glass Films.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Initial Meditation”

02 “plantains”

03 “Pueblo”

04 “A Night in NY”

05 “M.O.N.K (Most Only Never Knew)”

06 “interlude⇅interludio”

07 “NAVARROHOLMES”

08 “$$$ /// billete”

09 “Father”

10 “remix by madam data”

Heritage Of The Invisible II is out 10/23 on International Anthem. Pre-order it here.