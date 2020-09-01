The Vancouver band Bootlicker play raw, nasty, primitive hardcore punk. Bootlicker are one of those bands who refuse to acknowledge the idea that punk rock has changed since 1982. They wear their influences — spiky UK D-beat, first-wave Boston hardcore, ugly Midwestern shit — on their presumably-dirty sleeves. You shouldn’t expect to hear anything new in Bootlicker’s records. Instead, you should expect to hear those old sounds played with fire and intensity. And since those old sounds rule, this is an endorsement, not a complaint.

Bootlicker have been around for a few years. They haven’t released an album, and I’m honestly not sure they would make sense at album length. But they’re an ideal EP band, and they’ve got a bunch of those. Bootlicker’s new EP is called How To Love Life; it’s their follow-up to last year’s Nuclear Family. How To Love Life blasts through six fast, angry songs in less than 10 minutes, and you can stream it below.

<a href="http://boot-licker.bandcamp.com/album/how-to-love-life-e-p" target="_blank">How to Love Life E.P. by Bootlicker</a>

You can buy the How To Love Life EP as a name-your-price download at Bandcamp.