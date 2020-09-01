Arab Strap – “The Turning Of Our Bones”

Arab Strap, the Scottish duo made up of Aidan Moffat and Malcolm Middleton, got back together after an amicable breakup in 2016 to play a string of reunion shows. Today, they return with their first new music in 15 years, since the release of their 2005 album The Last Romance. Their new song, “The Turning Of Our Bones,” will be included on a 7″ that’ll be out in October with a B-side called “The Jumper.”

“‘The Turning of Our Bones’ is an incantation, a voodoo spell to raise the dead,” Moffat said in a statement. “Inspired by the Famadihana ritual of the Malagasy people of Madagascar, in which they dance with the corpses of loved ones; it’s all about resurrection and shagging.”

Listen below.

The “Turning Of Our Bones” 7″ will be out 10/23 via Rock Action Records.