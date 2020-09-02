Hot Chip – “Candy Says” (Velvet Underground Cover)

The latest installment of the artist-curated Late Night Tales compilation series is on its way, and it’s coming from Hot Chip. The mix features a whole bunch of artists, and it also includes four new recordings from Hot Chip: three original songs, and a cover of the Velvet Underground’s “Candy Says.” Last year’s A Bath Full Of Ecstasy was one of Hot Chip’s best albums; if these new tracks are from that same era, that’s something to be excited about.

“I think we all had slightly different understandings of what a Late Night Tales compilation might consist of; varying interpretations of the brief,” frontman Alexis Taylor said. “For some the mix might be what you’d want to listen to as your late night continues, after a night out. For others maybe it suggested a selection of music for listening to as you drift off to sleep; then again it could just be music evocative of night time, or concerned with its traditionally ‘darker’ moods.”

He continued: “We’ve put together a mix of music which ties all of these ideas together and represents some of our favorite music new and old, some of it directly influential on Hot Chip and some of it music we have discovered and loved, been surprised by and connected to. There are three new songs of ours which we’re really proud of, and which I think connect naturally with the nocturnal world the compilation speaks of, and a cover of ‘Candy Says’ which is one of the first songs the very early version of Hot Chip played when we were still at school.”

Check out the mix’s full tracklist, as well as Hot Chip’s “Candy Says” cover, below.

TRACKLIST:

01 Christina Vantzou – “At Dawn”

02 Hot Chip – “Nothing’s Changed” (Exclusive Track)

03 Rhythm & Sound Feat. Cornell Campbell – “King In My Empire”

04 Pale Blue – “Have You Passed Through This Night”

05 Suzanne Kraft – “Femme Cosmic”

06 Fever Ray – “To The Moon And Back”

07 PlanningToRock – “Much To Touch”

08 Charlotte Adigery – “1,618”

09 Mike Salta – “Hey Moloko”

10 Matthew Bourne – “Somewhere I Have Never Travelled”

11 Hot Chip – “Candy Says” (Velvet Underground Cover Version – Exclusive Track)

12 Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith – “Who I Am & Why I Am Where”

13 About Group – “The Long Miles”

14 Beatrice Dillon –”Workaround Two”

15 Hot Chip – “Worlds Within Worlds” (Exclusive Track)

16 Daniel Blumberg – “The Bomb”

17 Nils Frahm – “Ode”

18 Hot Chip – “None Of These Things” (Exclusive Track)

19 Neil Taylor – “Finnegans Wake” excerpt (Exclusive Track)

CREDIT: Ronald Dick

Hot Chips Late Night Tales mix is out 10/2.