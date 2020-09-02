Billie Eilish Designs 2028 Olympics Logo

In eight years, if the world has not yet become a smoking heap of rubble, the Summer Olympics will return to Los Angeles. It seems a little insane to hype up a sporting event that will theoretically happen in eight years, especially since the Summer Olympics couldn’t happen as scheduled this year. But people have jobs to do, and one of those jobs is to hype up the 2028 Summer Olympics. So the City Of Angels Olympic And Paralympic Committee has just unveiled its logo for the 2028 summer games, and it’s also recruited Billie Eilish, the 18-year-old pop star, to design an alternate logo.

The Committee has actually brought in a number of different people to design different versions of the Olympic logo, with the idea that no one graphic could properly represent the city of Los Angeles. So there are now a bunch of different logos. Designers include Olympic athletes like Gabby Douglas, Adam Rippon, and Alex Morgan, as well as celebrities like Reese Witherspoon, talk show host Lily Singh, and artist Steven Harrington. They’ve all done different things with the A in the logo.

Eilish’s version of the logo is an animated gif, a slime-green letter leaning off to one side. In a video commissioned by the Olympics people, Eilish says some vague things about LA, and she explains her version of the logo:

The font is the font that I use for my logo. And who knows if that’s going to be relevant in my life in eight years? But I have this whole thing about not wanting to please my past self or my future self. It’s all about pleasing your present self. I don’t know what my life is going to be like in eight years, but I’m really just looking forward to the future.

Here’s the Eilish version of the logo:

And here’s Eilish talking about it:

Billie Eilish’s handlers should really consider saying “no” a little more often.