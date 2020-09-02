Touché Amoré – “I’ll Be Your Host”

Next month, the great Los Angeles post-hardcore band Touché Amoré will return with their new album Lament. The new LP is the follow-up to 2016’s Stage Four, the album where frontman Jeremy Bolm got deep and intense about watching his mother die of cancer. That album just crushes, and it’s a hard act to follow. In making the new one, Touché found a surprising collaborator: All-star nü-metal producer Ross Robinson, who has some experience in Touché’s world thanks to his work with bands like At The Drive-In and Blood Brothers.

Thus far, Touché Amoré have shared the early tracks “Limelight” and “Deflector,” and they’re powerful pieces of work. Today, they’ve dropped another new song. It’s called “I’ll Be Your Host,” and it’s another big and powerful one. Musically, the band goes for a straightforward modern-rock prettiness that seems pretty new for them. (Have they haver sounded this much like Thursday?) But Jeremy Bolm sounds even more wracked and intense than usual.

“I’ll Be Your Host” is a song about fans coming up to Bolm after shows to talk about dead loved ones. So it’s a heavy song about being an avatar for other people’s loss: “At what point is enough enough? I don’t want this role. I give it up. It’s not enough!” Listen below.

In a press release, Bolm says:

“I’ll Be Your Host” is a song about the overwhelming nervousness I get when someone approaches me and talks to me about their dead loved ones/ I feel horrible because I 100% understand why they’re sharing it with me. It’s hard having to stomach tragic story after tragic story while sometimes being asked advice when I absolutely don’t have the answers.

Lament is out 10/9 on Epitaph. Pre-order it here.