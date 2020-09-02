Sun June – “Singing”

The Austin-based band Sun June released their debut album, Years, back in 2018. It’s filled with lilting and dreamy and wonderfully considered rock songs, and today they’ve announced their signed to Run For Cover and have shared a new single called “Singing,” a lovely and calm-sounding track that has a gnaw of disappointment. “I heard them singing/ But you don’t care about it/ I heard them singing in a parking lot Sunday morning,” Laura Colwell sings on it.

“‘Singing’ is our groundhog day song. It’s about being stuck in an old argument with your partner, wishing you both saw the world the same way,” the band’s Colwell said in a statement. “The video expands on that idea by cycling through various mundane ruts we can get caught in. We also explore around our Austin neighborhood, where they’re tearing stuff down and building stuff up.”

Check it out below.

“Singing” is out now via Run For Cover.