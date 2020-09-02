Hayley Williams, Matt Berninger, Weyes Blood, & More Contribute Unreleased Tracks To Benefit Compilation Out This Friday

This Friday (9/4) is Bandcamp’s next Bandcamp Friday, when the service waives their revenue share, and a stacked compilation has just been announced, which will be only be available exclusively on Bandcamp for 24 hours. All proceeds from the album’s sale will go towards the voters rights organization Fair Fight. The comp is called Good Music To Avert The Collapse Of American Democracy and its cover art (above) was done by Shepard Fairey.

It includes unreleased recordings from R.E.M. (a live 1989 take of “Begin The Begin”), Hayley Williams (a Broadcast cover), Matt Berninger (Cure cover), Robin Pecknold (covering The Roches), Weyes Blood (covering Joni Mitchell), Real Estate (also covering Joni Mitchell), Soccer Mommy (covering Saving Jane’s “Girl Next Door”!), Alex G (covering True Widow), and exclusive tracks by Jeff Tweedy, My Morning Jacket, Sharon Van Etten, Ben Gibbard and Tycho, Jamila Woods, Phoebe Bridgers, Sudan Archives, Thurston Moore, Tegan And Sara, clipping., Rostam, Helado Negro, Jay Som and many, many more. It’s a lot!

Check out the tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

1 Hayley Williams – “Colour Me In” (Broadcast Cover)

2 Tycho x Ben Gibbard – “Only Love Will Save This Place (Demo Version)”

3 R.E.M – “Begin The Begin (Live in Hampton, VA 1989)”

4 Matt Berninger – “In Between Days” (The Cure Cover)

5 Grouplove – “Hardware Store”

6 Rostam – “Half-Light (Acoustic)”

7 Soccer Mommy – “Girl Next Door” (Saving Jane Cover)

8 Flume x Eprom – “Nor. 7″

9 clipping. – “Chapter 319 (Jonathan’s Full Stop Remix)”

10 My Morning Jacket – “Bring The Power Back Home”

11 Sudan Archives – “War”

12 Helado Negro – “Us Meeting Them”

13 Death Cab for Cutie – “The New Year (Live in Seattle, WA 2020)”

14 Jeff Tweedy – “Whisper”

15 Sharon Van Etten – “malibu, driving down the one (demo)”

16 Weyes Blood – “River” (Joni Mitchell Cover)

17 Thurston Moore – “L’Ephemere”

18 The Decemberists – “Death-Defying (Hoodoo Gurus Cover, Live in Australia 2016)”

19 Tegan and Sara – “God Help Yourself (Demo)”

20 Best Coast – “Our Deal (Live in Studio 2020)”

21 Poolside x Todd Edwards – “Getting There From Here (Instrumental)”

22 Jamila Woods – “HEAVN (Slot-A Remix)”

23 Robin Pecknold – “Hammond Song” (The Roches Cover)

24 Beverly Glenn-Copeland – “Dream On” (1977 Studio Recording)

25 Devendra Banhart – “Taking A Page” (Demo)

26 Phoebe Bridgers – “Chinese Satellite” (Voice Memo)

27 Real Estate – “People’s Parties” (Joni Mitchell Cover)

28 Sylvan Esso – “Ferris Wheel (Live In-Studio)”

29 Josh Ritter – “Someday (In Progress)”

30 Laura Jane Grace & The Devouring Mothers – “Vancouver Divorce” (Gord Downie Cover)

31 Alex G – “Skull Eyes” (True Widow Cover)

32 Frankie Cosmos – “Another Piece”

33 King Tuff – “Evergreen (Demo)”

34 Superchunk – “Political Song For Michael Jackson To Sing” (Minutemen Cover)

35 Jay Som – “Time Off Work”

36 Angel Olsen – “All Mirrors (Johnny Jewel Chamber Remix)”

37 Gilligan Moss – “Ultraparadíso (Campfire Edit)”

38 Bhi Bhiman – “Takin’ It Easy”

39 Courtney Barnett – “Sunday Roast (Live in Estes Park, CO 2020)”

40 Preservation Hall Jazz Band – “One Hundred Fires (Live in Seattle, WA 2019)”

The compilation will be available to download here on Friday for one day only.