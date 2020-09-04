Hey Colossus – “The Mirror” (Feat. Mark Lanegan)

Heavy, noisy UK rock band Hey Colossus have announced a new double album called Dances/Curses, their 13th album and the first on bassist Joe Thompson’s new Wrong Speed Records label. “It’s 100% time for all bands to take control of their shit” Thompson says. “All the tools are there to do it yourself. Back your own horse. It’s practical. It’s positive.” Along with the annnouncement, they’ve shared first single “The Mirror,” an appropriately colossal expanse of desert-fried psychedelia with former Screaming Trees frontman Mark Lanegan intoning spoken-word lyrics in his impossibly craggy voice. Listen below.

Dances/Curses is out 11/6 via Wrong Speed. Pre-order it here.