Watch Corey Taylor Cover “(What’s So Funny ‘Bout) Peace, Love And Understanding”

Slipknot/Stone Sour leader Corey Taylor is a month away from releasing his first-ever solo album. Last week, we talked to him for the latest entry in our We’ve Got A File On You interview series and asked him about the extracurricular activities that have dotted his long career, including his beef with Nickelback and his cameo in Sharknado.

Taylor recently participated in SiriusXM’s Octane Home Invasion Festival for the satellite provider’s hard rock station, and he covered “(What’s So Funny ‘Bout) Peace, Love And Understanding,” the 1974 track written by Nick Lowe and most famously covered by Elvis Costello.

“I’ve been threatening to do a cover of this for a very, very long time and figured what better time to do it than right now on the spot for all the SiriusXM people?” is how Taylor prefaced the acoustic performance. Check it out below.