Stream The Polyphonic Spree’s New Covers EP

The Polyphonic Spree haven’t put out much new material over the last few years, but this year they’re celebrating 20 years of being a band, and on Friday they launched an official Bandcamp page with the back catalog of all their past material. They also delivered something new: A covers EP called We Hope It Finds You Well. It includes covers of ABBA’s “The Visitors,” the Rolling Stones’ “She’s A Rainbow,” Rush’s “Spirit Of The Radio,” Wings’ “Let ‘Em In,” the Monkees’ “The Porpoise Song,” and the Association’s “Never My Love.” You can check out the EP below.

<a href="http://thepolyphonicspree.bandcamp.com/album/we-hope-it-finds-you-well" target="_blank">We Hope It Finds You Well by The Polyphonic Spree</a>