Watch Phoebe Bridgers & Arlo Parks Cover Radiohead’s “Fake Plastic Trees”

Phoebe Bridgers has kept quite busy since releasing her sophomore album Punisher a few months ago. She’s made the late-night rounds for both Colbert and Corden, she covered Gillian Welch with Courtney Barnett on a livestream, and she was a guest star on a new show from comedian and rapper Zack Fox.

For her next trick, Bridgers has covered Radiohead’s “Fake Plastic Trees” with the up-and-coming London musician Arlo Parks for the BBC Radio 1 program Phil Taggart’s Chillest Show. (Bridgers previously covered the song at a show in 2017.) They recorded their take on the classic The Bends track in a church. Bridgers and Parks duet on the track while Parks plays piano.

Check out the cover below.

Paramore’s Hayley Williams covered the same Radiohead track just a few weeks ago.