Helena Deland – “Truth Nugget”

Following a string of EPs that stretches back four years, Helena Deland is releasing her debut album, Someone New, next month. She’s shared “Lylz” and the title track from it already, and today she’s back with another new song, “Truth Nugget,” which is dreamy but locked-in, a confrontation with the truth and the lies we tell ourselves.

“Watch me do my makeup and hair/ While you make up hypotheses out of thin air,” she sings. “I am another solid mystery when it comes to you. Michael, I’m the puzzle in the other room.”

“‘Truth Nugget’ is about the distance that exists even between the closest people and how friendship involves nurturing the other’s solitude,” Deland said in a statement. “It also touches upon how I experience my guardedness as being part of how I perform my gender.”

Listen below.

Someone New is out 10/16 via Luminelle Recordings. Pre-order it here.