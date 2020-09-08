Fiona Apple Performing At Virtual New Yorker Festival

Fiona Apple released her new album, Fetch The Bolt Cutters, right into the middle of a pandemic. It’s unclear how much Apple might have toured behind the album — she talked a little bit about the prospect of touring in one of her interviews with Vulture, but gave no conclusive answer — or if she’ll hit the road once it’s safe to do so.

But she does have at least one public appearance coming up. The New Yorker Festival just announced its lineup for this year, and Apple will be performing and talking to New Yorker writer Emily Nussbaum, who wrote a marvelous profile on Apple that was published around the time that Fetch The Bolt Cutters came out. This might end up being one of Apple’s only promotional appearances in support of the album.

The event will be virtual and will be streamed on its official website. Apple’s performance and talk will take place on 10/10 at 8PM EDT. It’ll be available for on-demand replay through 10/13. Tickets and more info are available here.