Travis Scott is now a McDonald’s pitchman. Recently, the fast-food chain unveiled its “Travis Scott” — a Quarter Pounder with a Sprite, or, if you’re a McDonald’s marketing copywriter, an “unprecedented collaborative partnership across food, fashion, and community efforts.” Scott is now the first celebrity to get his own McDonald’s meal since the chain celebrated Michael Jordan with the McJordan Burger in 1992.

By way of promoting this partnership, Travis Scott has done what Travis Scott does, which is unveil a huge line of absurd and overpriced merch. At his website, Scott is now selling a whole array of McDonald’s-branded merch, including $48 T-shirts, $88 hoodies, and $250 pairs of jeans shorts with McDonald’s-logo patches on the butt. There’s also a $25 10-pack of styrofoam cups, a terrifyingly ugly $78 blanket, a $45 tie with a picture of a burger on it, a $30 lunch tray with the words “I’m Lovin It” carved into it, a $65 life-size cutout of the Travis Scott action figure from the commercial, and a $90 body pillow that looks like a Chicken McNugget.

Rap-Up reports that Scott celebrated the product launch yesterday by making a surprise appearance at a McDonald’s in Downey, California. Scott broadcasted on Instagram Live while fans broke through a barricade and swarmed him, asking for autographs and pictures. Talking to his IG Live followers, Scott said, “It’s a different type of McDonald’s today, boy! We ain’t selling no McMuffins!” This is technically true. He was selling Quarter Pounders.

Here is some terrifying footage of armies of fans mobbing the unmasked Scott.

Love to get coronavirus by yelling the phrase “sign my dog, bro!” at a rapper who is promoting his latest corporate partnership.