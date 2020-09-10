Miranda Winters – “Little Baby Dead Bird”

Melkbelly’s Miranda Winters released her debut solo tape Xobeci, What Grows Here? a couple of years ago. In a few weeks, she’s putting out a new 7″ single, her first new music written since the birth of her daughter. And today, she’s sharing the B-side, a stark, powerful piece of music called “Little Baby Dead Bird.”

“This song is about life and death; anticipating both and not understanding either,” Winters explains. “It was written as a plea to two different people who, at the time, existed on either side of our realm. The before life side and the after life side.” The song features Deeper’s Nic Gohl on backing vocals and Joe Starita on strings. Hear it below.

The “Double Mirror Light” b/w “Little Baby Dead Bird” is out 10/2 via Exploding In Sound. Pre-order it here.