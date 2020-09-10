Shame – “Alphabet”

Back in the beginning of 2018, the British post-punk group Shame released their debut album Songs Of Praise. They soon accrued a fervent following and a whole lot of attention for their intense live shows. They’ve also now been silent for a while, not releasing so much as a standalone single since Songs Of Praise. That changes today: Shame apparently have a new album on the horizon, and they’ve shared the first hint of this impending new era.

The new Shame track is called “Alphabet.” Here’s what frontman Charlie Steen had to say about it:

“Alphabet” is a direct question, to the audience and the performer, on whether any of this will ever be enough to reach satisfaction. At the time of writing it, I was experiencing a series of surreal dreams where a manic subconscious was bleeding out of me and seeping into the lyrics. All the unsettling and distressing imagery I faced in my sleep have taken on their own form in the video.

Musically, “Alphabet” is a surging, discomfiting track with a sneakily catchy chorus. It comes with a video directed by Tegen Williams and delving into that unnerving dream world imagery that first inspired Steen when writing the song. Check it out below.