Wynonna – “Angel From Montgomery” (John Prine Cover)

Wynonna Judd is releasing a covers EP next month, featuring her take on songs by Slim Harpo, Nina Simone, Fats Domino, and the Grateful Dead. It also includes a cover of the late, great John Prine’s classic and much-covered track “Angel From Montgomery.”

“I was sitting in the kitchen when I got the news that John had flown,” Judd said in a statement. “I told [my producer] Cactus I needed to sing ‘Angel From Montgomery’ that night because I needed to honor how much John had meant to me. I learned that song when I was a teenager, and now, forty years later, I’m still singing it, and hopefully passing it on to the next generation who will keep on singing it, too.”

Listen below.

Wynonna’s Reflections EP is out 10/30 via ANTI-.