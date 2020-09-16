Kanye West has been busy on Twitter lately. He has been comparing the music business to “modern day slavery.” He has been posting scans of dozens of pages of his own contracts. And now he has posted a video that seems to show him pissing on a Grammy award.

Trust me … I WONT STOP pic.twitter.com/RmVkqrSa4F — ye (@kanyewest) September 16, 2020

West’s recent Twitter spree seems to be directed at the business interests behind the music and fashion industries. He’s lamented the lack of Black owners and executives, and he’s posted Bible verses. He’s claimed that he won’t release more music until Sony and Universal release him from his contracts, and he’s asked “every lawyer in the world” to look over those contracts. He’s claimed that his wife Kim Kardashian West is his lawyer. He has demanded ownership over the master recordings of his music.

One of the tweets was shared on Instagram by his estranged collaborator Hit-Boy, and West responded to that.

HI GUYS … TRUST ME WE WILL NOT STOP … HITBOY FIRST TO STAND UP … I DIDN’T HAVE A PROBLEM WITH HIM PRODUCING FOR BEYONCÉ … I HAD A PROBLEM WITH THE FACT HE WAS SIGNED TO ME AND I DIDN’T KNOW BUT I KNEW JAY AND BEYONCÉ AND HIT-BOY … JUST FOR CLARITY — ye (@kanyewest) September 16, 2020

In other Kanye West news, he is purportedly still running for president. For a New York Times story that ran today, reporters Danny Hakim and Maggie Haberman spoke to West about his candidacy, which is backed by various right-wing operatives. The Times piece includes this passage:

During the call, Mr. West was upset and insisted on a live interview on Zoom, demanding that the editor of The Times be present as well, to which the Times reporter demurred. “I’m Kanye, who are you?” Mr. West asked, adding, “I’m the head of everything.” He also expressed anguish about abortion, said he didn’t reflexively support Democrats, and asked, “Does anyone at your magazine believe in Jesus?”

In that interview, West said that he does not want to ban abortions but that he supports “stipends for families that need support, creating orphanages that are really high-level desirable for people to go to, and the redesign of communities and cities in general to be supporting of families.”