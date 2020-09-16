Steve Earle To Record Album Of Justin Townes Earle Covers

Justin Townes Earle, a talented singer-songwriter and the son of Steve Earle, died last month at the age of 38. Today, Steve Earle has announced that he will record a covers album of songs that were written by Justin Townes Earle with his band the Dukes.

Per a press release sent by his label New West Records, Earle expects to record the album next month and release it in January near what would have been his 39th birthday. Proceeds from the album will go in a trust for Justin’s daughter Etta St. James Earle.