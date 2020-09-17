UK’s Socially Distanced Arena Shuts Down Amid New COVID-19 Measures

A few weeks ago, we sent a reporter to the UK’s new socially distanced music venue at the Virgin Money Unity Arena in Newcastle. That venue has now shut down following new local lockdown measures limiting gatherings after a spike in COVID-19 cases. That means concerts planned for the coming days — including performances by Kaiser Chiefs, Declan McKenna, Bongo’s Bingo, and Jack Savoretti — are cancelled, though Thursday night’s Chase & Status concert is proceeding as planned. Previous performers at the venue included Van Morrison, the Libertines, and Sam Fender.

“It is extremely disappointing to have to cancel these final shows at the end of what has been an incredible six week run of successfully socially-distanced concerts,” event organizer Steve Davis said in a press release. “We’re honoured to have been able to provide a little happiness and joy to thousands of music and comedy fans throughout the region and the UK in what has been such a tough 2020 for everyone.”

“We have complied with all government guidance to ensure the safety and enjoyment of our audience, artists and crew throughout,” he continued. “We’d like to thank all who attended these genuinely heart warming and uplifting events. For the last six weeks, Newcastle has been the leading light for the live music industry and for that, we should all be very proud.”

While the Virgin Money Unity Arena is no more, at least for now, you can get a sense for what it once was in our review.