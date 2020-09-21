Loop Recording First Album Since 1990

In 2013, the spacey psychedelic English band Loop reunited and have been playing shows sporadically since then. In 2015, they released an EP called Array 1, which was supposed to be the first project in a series of of three that never materialized. But today the band has announced that they are about to record their first full-length in three decades since 1990’s A Gilded Eternity. According to MusicWeek, Loop are going into the studio in October and will release their next album via Cooking Vinyl Records.

“I think we can all agree that it’s been a painfully weird year,” Loop leader Robert Hampson told MusicWeek. “The music industry has been literally turned on its head in all shapes and forms. For bands especially, with the lack of shows and most likely, the shortage of studio time until recently, it feels odd to be making this announcement.” He continued: